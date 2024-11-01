Menu
Russian
Kinoafisha Films In Good Faith

In Good Faith

Gotteskinder 18+
Synopsis

Teenage siblings Hannah and Timotheus grow up in a strict evangelical family and lead seemingly fulfilling lives in their free church community. When Hannah falls in love with their new neighbour, Max, and Timotheus discovers he is attracted to men, their feelings collide with their family's values.
Country Germany
Runtime 2 hours 1 minute
Production year 2024
Online premiere 14 November 2025
World premiere 1 November 2024
Release date
30 January 2025 Germany
Production Kinescope Film, Norddeutscher Rundfunk (NDR), Magic Media Productions
Also known as
Gotteskinder, In Good Faith, Les enfants de Dieu, W dobrej wierze
Director
Frauke Lodders
Cast
Michelangelo Fortuzzi
Lennox Halm
Seumas F. Sargent
Flora Thiemann
Mark Waschke
Mark Waschke
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.9
Rate 13 votes
6.4 IMDb
