Teenage siblings Hannah and Timotheus grow up in a strict evangelical family and lead seemingly fulfilling lives in their free church community. When Hannah falls in love with their new neighbour, Max, and Timotheus discovers he is attracted to men, their feelings collide with their family's values.
CountryGermany
Runtime2 hours 1 minute
Production year2024
Online premiere14 November 2025
World premiere1 November 2024
Release date
30 January 2025
Germany
ProductionKinescope Film, Norddeutscher Rundfunk (NDR), Magic Media Productions
Also known as
Gotteskinder, In Good Faith, Les enfants de Dieu, W dobrej wierze