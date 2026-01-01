Menu
No poster for this film
Kinoafisha Films Iceland in Moving Pictures

Iceland in Moving Pictures

Ísland í lifandi myndum 18+
Synopsis

There is very little information available online on this little gem, the first 'feature-length' film shot exclusively in Iceland by an Icelandic director, the pioneer Loftur Guðmundsson. Director and crew travelled all around the country with the ambitious goal of documenting all the aspects of the local life at the time. Fishing plays an important role (being then, by far, the number one national industry); one can also witness the humble beginnings of 'city-life' in the capital, one of the first (or was it the very first?) cars driving in Iceland, beautiful pastoral shots of farm-lands, ladies posing in the national costume, as well as fighters indulging in the national sport, 'glyma'. The 21st century traveller will be able to recognize a number of landmarks. The images are often naive, genuine, and captivating. In my opinion one of the most valuable Icelandic films. --Ewolve
Country Iceland
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 1925
World premiere 6 June 1925
Release date
6 June 1925 Iceland
Also known as
Ísland í lifandi myndum, Iceland in Moving Pictures
Director
Loftur Guðmundsson
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.8
Rate 10 votes
7.8 IMDb
