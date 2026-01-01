Menu
Poster of Gunfight
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Gunfight

Gunfight

Obracun 18+
Synopsis

In this sequel to "Captain Leshi", a group of Albanian nationalist movement (ballists) continues obstruction of the new Yugoslavian authorities even after the war. Captain Leshi manages to fight them successfully, as well as to fulfill his romance with beautiful Azira.
Country Yugoslavia
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 1962
World premiere 12 March 1962
Release date
12 March 1962 Serbia
12 March 1962 Yugoslavia
Production Avala Film
Also known as
Obracun, Abrechnung am Fluß, Abrechnung am Silberfluss, Fermati Hassan... questa è la resa dei conti!, I efodos ton sklavomenon, Kapetan Lesi 2, Odwet kapitana Lesza
Director
Zivorad 'Zika' Mitrovic
Cast
Aleksandar Gavric
Jelena Zigon
Petar Prlicko
Ilija Milcin
Abdurrahman Shala
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
