In this sequel to "Captain Leshi", a group of Albanian nationalist movement (ballists) continues obstruction of the new Yugoslavian authorities even after the war. Captain Leshi manages to fight them successfully, as well as to fulfill his romance with beautiful Azira.
CountryYugoslavia
Runtime1 hour 25 minutes
Production year1962
World premiere12 March 1962
12 March 1962
Serbia
12 March 1962
Yugoslavia
ProductionAvala Film
Obracun, Abrechnung am Fluß, Abrechnung am Silberfluss, Fermati Hassan... questa è la resa dei conti!, I efodos ton sklavomenon, Kapetan Lesi 2, Odwet kapitana Lesza