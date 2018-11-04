Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Trezor
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Trezor

Trezor

Trezor 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

The police hire a convicted bank robber to crack the Ministry of Interior's vault during the final days of the 1956 Hungarian Revolution. But what they find inside is quite different from what they were expecting.
Country Hungary
Runtime 1 hour 15 minutes
Production year 2018
World premiere 4 November 2018
Budget $380,000
Production Szupermodern Stúdió
Also known as
Trezor, Vault, 1956：密室檔案, Sejf, Трезор, 消失的檔案
Director
Péter Bergendy
Péter Bergendy
Cast
Zsolt Anger
Zsolt Anger
Peter Scherer
Bence Tasnádi
Zoltán Bezerédi
Gabriella Hámori
Gabriella Hámori
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more