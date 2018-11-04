Menu
1 poster
18+
Crime
History
Thriller
Synopsis
The police hire a convicted bank robber to crack the Ministry of Interior's vault during the final days of the 1956 Hungarian Revolution. But what they find inside is quite different from what they were expecting.
Country
Hungary
Runtime
1 hour 15 minutes
Production year
2018
World premiere
4 November 2018
Budget
$380,000
Production
Szupermodern Stúdió
Also known as
Trezor, Vault, 1956：密室檔案, Sejf, Трезор, 消失的檔案
Director
Péter Bergendy
Cast
Zsolt Anger
Peter Scherer
Bence Tasnádi
Zoltán Bezerédi
Gabriella Hámori
Film rating
7.0
7
IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
