Synopsis

A senior couple lives isolated in Patagonia. They are the survivors of Colonia Dignidad, a German “School” settled during the Chilean Dictatorship. Their only purpose is to live in the present while battling the fear of being forgotten. Meanwhile, a woman facing an imminent loss of memory, tries to deliver a secret, asking for forgiveness for the guilt she has carried her whole life.
Country Argentina / Chile / Colombia
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 16 November 2023
Release date
14 November 2024 Chile 14
Production A Simple Vista Producciones, Clara Films, MaravillaCine
Also known as
Winter Howl, Nuestra Memoria, Our Memory, Aullido de Invierno, Talveulg, 冬日的呼嘯
Director
Matías Rojas Valencia
Cast
Clara Larrain
Franz Baar
Patricia Cuyul
Paulina García
Amalia Kassai
Cast and Crew

Film rating

8.1
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
