A senior couple lives isolated in Patagonia. They are the survivors of Colonia Dignidad, a German “School” settled during the Chilean Dictatorship. Their only purpose is to live in the present while battling the fear of being forgotten. Meanwhile, a woman facing an imminent loss of memory, tries to deliver a secret, asking for forgiveness for the guilt she has carried her whole life.
CountryArgentina / Chile / Colombia
Runtime1 hour 38 minutes
Production year2023
World premiere16 November 2023
Release date
14 November 2024
Chile
14
ProductionA Simple Vista Producciones, Clara Films, MaravillaCine