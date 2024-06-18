Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Night Call
Poster of Night Call
Рейтинги
6.8 IMDb Rating: 6.7
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Night Call

Night Call

La nuit se traîne 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Mady, a student, works as a locksmith by night. He helps Claire get into her apartment and soon realizes that she lied to him about her identity and robbed something that belonged to a dangerous man, Yannick. Mady gets embroiled in a manhunt and will have one night to prove his innocence.
Night Call - trailer in russian
Night Call  trailer in russian
Country Belgium / France
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 24 January 2025
World premiere 18 June 2024
Release date
4 September 2024 Belgium
28 August 2024 France TP
28 August 2024 Spain 16
Worldwide Gross $679,409
Production Boucan Productions, Quad, Gaumont
Also known as
La nuit se traîne, Night Call, Chamado Noturno, Długa noc, La noche eterna, Night Call - Überlebe die Nacht, Нічний дзвінок, Ночной вор, ナイトコール
Director
Michiel Blanchart
Cast
Jonas Bloquet
Jonas Bloquet
Romain Duris
Romain Duris
Sam Louwyck
Sam Louwyck
Nabil Mallat
Graham Geet
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.8
Rate 11 votes
6.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Interesting facts

Michiel Blanchart wanted his first film to be set at night. This constraint led him to consider the idea of the unity of time, so he developed the film as a tense chase, with everything occurring over the course of a single night. He was also intrigued by the work of an emergency locksmith — someone called out in the small hours to break people's locks, paid in cash, and who inevitably sees things they were not meant to see — and thus he assigned that occupation to his main character.

Film Trailers All trailers
Night Call - trailer in russian
Night Call Trailer in russian
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more