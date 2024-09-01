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Poster of Ambassador of Remembrance
Kinoafisha Films Ambassador of Remembrance

Ambassador of Remembrance

, 2024
Botschafter des Erinnerns
Austria / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Ambassador of Remembrance

Synopsis

In September 1943, 18-year-old Stanislaw Zalewski was arrested in Warsaw as a member of a Polish resistance group and taken to the Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp for forced labor. From there he was sent to Mauthausen and fi...

Cast

Stanislaw Zalewski
Self
Director Magdalena Zelasko
Writer Michal Koziol, Magdalena Zelasko
Composer Ivan Lohvin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Austria
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 1 September 2024
Release date
1 September 2024 Austria AA
9 October 2024 Serbia o.A.
Production Let's Cee Film Festival
Also known as
Botschafter des Erinnerns, Ambasador pamieci, Ambasador Pamięci, Ambassador of Remembrance

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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