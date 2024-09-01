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Ambassador of Remembrance
Ambassador of Remembrance
, 2024
Botschafter des Erinnerns
Austria / Documentary / 18+
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Synopsis
In September 1943, 18-year-old Stanislaw Zalewski was arrested in Warsaw as a member of a Polish resistance group and taken to the Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp for forced labor. From there he was sent to Mauthausen and fi...
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Cast
Stanislaw Zalewski
Self
Director
Magdalena Zelasko
Writer
Michal Koziol
,
Magdalena Zelasko
Composer
Ivan Lohvin
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Austria
Runtime
1 hour 43 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
1 September 2024
Release date
1 September 2024
Austria
AA
9 October 2024
Serbia
o.A.
Production
Let's Cee Film Festival
Also known as
Botschafter des Erinnerns, Ambasador pamieci, Ambasador Pamięci, Ambassador of Remembrance
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