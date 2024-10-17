Menu
Poster of Bougainvillea
6.7 IMDb Rating: 6.4
Bougainvillea 18+
Synopsis

Reethu and Royce, a couple enjoying a peaceful life in the hills of Kerala, find their tranquility shattered when ACP David Koshy approaches them about the investigation into the disappearance of three girls. What begins as a routine inquiry soon spirals into a cascade of unexpected twists, forcing the couple to confront dark truths and make choice
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 18 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 12 December 2024
World premiere 17 October 2024
Release date
24 October 2024 Great Britain 15
17 October 2024 India UA
18 October 2024 Ireland 15A
19 October 2024 Poland
17 October 2024 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $1,206,986
Production Amal Neerad Productions, Udaya Pictures
Also known as
Bougainvillea
Director
Amal Neerad
Cast
Fahadh Faasil
Kunchacko Boban
Jyothirmayi
Veena Nandakumar
Sharafudheen
Cast and Crew

Film rating

Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Interesting facts

A formal complaint has been lodged over a promotional song from the film, titled 'Sthuthi'. The complaint, sent to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Central Board of Film Certification by Tony Chittilappilly, Secretary of the Syro-Malabar Sabha Almaya, alleges the song misrepresents Christian beliefs and is offensive to the community.

Stills
