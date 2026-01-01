Menu
Kinoafisha Films Fast and Loose

Fast and Loose

Fast and Loose 18+
Synopsis

A man who wakes up in Tijuana after being left for dead with absolutely no memory. As he follows a string of clues to uncover his identity, he discovers that he’s been living two different lives: one as a super-successful crime kingpin, surrounded by beautiful women, expensive toys and a lavish lifestyle, and the other as an undercover CIA agent, but with a puny salary, no family or home life whatsoever and zero trappings of success. The problem is, he can’t remember which of these two personas is his true identity.
Country USA
Production 87North, Jerry Bruckheimer Films, STX Entertainment
Also known as
Fast and Loose
Director
Michael Bay
Michael Bay
David Leitch
David Leitch
Cast
Will Smith
Will Smith
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
