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Kinoafisha Films From the Corner of My Eye

From the Corner of My Eye

, 2024
From the Corner of My Eye
Great Britain / Horror / 18+

Synopsis

In the cold north medical student Sabine embarks on an obsessive affair with her charismatic mentor Dr. Felix Rey. Impressed by both her talents for ophthalmology and her intense ...

Cast

Cyril Cottrell
Heinrich
Athena Phos
Meron
Mario Bob
Dr. Krekvold
Kevin Glynn
Kevin Glynn
Forest Man
Peter Revel-Walsh
Arkadius
Jenny Eckner
Rose
Ian Jones
Reinhold
Terry Scotchmer
Dr. Jäger
Linda Dootson
The Prosecutor
Linda Dootson
The Prosecutor
Freya Harrison
Heinrich's Child
Director Paul Harrison
Writer Paul Harrison
Composer Owen A. Baldwin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2024
Production Heavy Lazer
Also known as
From the Corner of My Eye

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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