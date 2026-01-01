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From the Corner of My Eye
From the Corner of My Eye
, 2024
From the Corner of My Eye
Great Britain / Horror / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Filming locations
Synopsis
In the cold north medical student Sabine embarks on an obsessive affair with her charismatic mentor Dr. Felix Rey. Impressed by both her talents for ophthalmology and her intense ...
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Cast
Cyril Cottrell
Heinrich
Athena Phos
Meron
Mario Bob
Dr. Krekvold
Kevin Glynn
Forest Man
Peter Revel-Walsh
Arkadius
Jenny Eckner
Rose
Ian Jones
Reinhold
Terry Scotchmer
Dr. Jäger
Linda Dootson
The Prosecutor
Linda Dootson
The Prosecutor
Freya Harrison
Heinrich's Child
Director
Paul Harrison
Writer
Paul Harrison
Composer
Owen A. Baldwin
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
2 hours 0 minute
Production year
2024
Production
Heavy Lazer
Also known as
From the Corner of My Eye
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