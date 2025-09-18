Menu
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Pod parou
Pod parou
Pod parou
Comedy
Drama
Country
Czechia / Slovenia
Runtime
1 hour 52 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
18 September 2025
Release date
18 September 2025
Czechia
Worldwide Gross
$897,530
Also known as
Pod parou
Director
Rudolf Biermann
Cast
Hana Vagnerová
Judit Bárdos
Jirí Havelka
Zuzana Bydžovská
Alexander Barta
Film rating
7.3
Rate
14
votes
6.5
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
