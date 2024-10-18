Menu
Drama
Synopsis
Seriously ill Mikael, who is living his last days, needs acceptance and lures young men into his apartment with a fake profile. When Paul arrives and shows unexpected warmth towards him, Mikael's world begins to collapse.
Expand
Country
Finland
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
18 October 2024
Release date
18 October 2024
Finland
12
Production
Ten Thousand Hearts
Also known as
For Boys
Director
Nils-Erik Ekblom
Cast
Mika Melender
Janne Puustinen
Valtteri Lehtinen
Cast and Crew
Film rating
7.1
Rate
10
votes
6.3
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
