Poster of For Boys
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films For Boys

For Boys

For Boys 18+
Synopsis

Seriously ill Mikael, who is living his last days, needs acceptance and lures young men into his apartment with a fake profile. When Paul arrives and shows unexpected warmth towards him, Mikael's world begins to collapse.
Country Finland
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 18 October 2024
Release date
18 October 2024 Finland 12
Production Ten Thousand Hearts
Also known as
For Boys
Director
Nils-Erik Ekblom
Cast
Mika Melender
Janne Puustinen
Valtteri Lehtinen
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
