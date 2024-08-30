The world's hardest - and weirdest - heavy metal band Impaled Rektum is serving their sentence in Norway's nicest prison. They receive word that guitarist Lotvonen's parents' reindeer herding farm is about to come under the hammer. It will take a big gig and big money to save the farm. A breakout ensues and a trip to the world's biggest heavy festival, Wacken in northern Germany begins. The higher the target, the bigger the obstacles. This is what the boys will experience on their epic journey to the main stage of Wacken - every metalhead's heaven.
CountryBelgium / Estonia / Finland / Germany
Runtime1 hour 36 minutes
Production year2024
Online premiere29 November 2024
World premiere30 August 2024
Release date
4 July 2025
Estonia
11 October 2024
Finland
12
17 October 2024
Germany
12
Worldwide Gross$20,026
ProductionMaking Movies, Mutant Koala Pictures, Heimathafen Film
Also known as
Hevimpi reissu, Heavier Trip, Heavier Trip - Road to Wacken, Heavier Trip: Road to Wacken, Heavy Trip 2, Hevireis 2, Ещё более тяжёлая поездка, Ще важча поїздка, ヘヴィ・トリップII／俺たち北欧メタル危機一発！