The world's hardest - and weirdest - heavy metal band Impaled Rektum is serving their sentence in Norway's nicest prison. They receive word that guitarist Lotvonen's parents' reindeer herding farm is about to come under the hammer. It will take a big gig and big money to save the farm. A breakout ensues and a trip to the world's biggest heavy festival, Wacken in northern Germany begins. The higher the target, the bigger the obstacles. This is what the boys will experience on their epic journey to the main stage of Wacken - every metalhead's heaven.
Country Belgium / Estonia / Finland / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 29 November 2024
World premiere 30 August 2024
4 July 2025 Estonia
11 October 2024 Finland 12
17 October 2024 Germany 12
Worldwide Gross $20,026
Production Making Movies, Mutant Koala Pictures, Heimathafen Film
Hevimpi reissu, Heavier Trip, Heavier Trip - Road to Wacken, Heavier Trip: Road to Wacken, Heavy Trip 2, Hevireis 2, Ещё более тяжёлая поездка, Ще важча поїздка, ヘヴィ・トリップII／俺たち北欧メタル危機一発！
Juuso Laatio
Jukka Vidgren
David Bredin
Mats Eldøen
Johannes Holopainen
Samuli Jaskio
6.8
Rate 11 votes
6.1 IMDb
