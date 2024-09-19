Menu
Kinoafisha Films Love will win the girl

Love will win the girl

Kizi Kazan Ask 18+
Synopsis

Özge, who lives in the big city, is fed up with life and decides to go on holiday to Ayvalık with the persuasion of her best friend Arzu. In parallel, she meets Berkay, who wants to transition to a regular life, through an interesting coincidence and their adventures begin with the jackpot of money on the scratch ticket they play at the same time. The two will find themselves in a sweet world of love in this adventure where they chase money.  

Country Turkey
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 19 September 2024
Release date
19 September 2024 Azerbaijan 16+
6 December 2024 Turkey
Budget $1
Worldwide Gross $8,883
Also known as
Kizi Kazan Ask, Kızı Kazan Aşk
Director
Onur Ögden
Cast
Burak Alkas
Tugce Baltali
Ahmet Dursun
Ferdi Sancar
Pelin Öztekin
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
