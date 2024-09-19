Film Reviews
Özge, who lives in the big city, is fed up with life and decides to go on holiday to Ayvalık with the persuasion of her best friend Arzu. In parallel, she meets Berkay, who wants to transition to a regular life, through an interesting coincidence and their adventures begin with the jackpot of money on the scratch ticket they play at the same time. The two will find themselves in a sweet world of love in this adventure where they chase money.
|19 September 2024
|Azerbaijan
|16+
|6 December 2024
|Turkey