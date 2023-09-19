Menu
Poster of Weekend Rebels
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Weekend Rebels

Weekend Rebels

Wochenendrebellen 18+
Synopsis

Mirco von Juterczenka's novel "Wir Wochenendrebellen" is the story of a father and his ten-year-old son, who is Asperger's autistic. The boy has set his mind on finally finding his favourite football club. But his selection criteria are very specific and besides, he wants to experience all the clubs (no matter in which league they play) live in the stadium.
Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 49 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 6 May 2024
World premiere 19 September 2023
Release date
28 September 2023 Austria
2 November 2023 Czechia U
28 September 2023 Germany 6
15 November 2024 Japan
2 November 2023 Slovakia 12
5 July 2024 Taiwan 0+
Worldwide Gross $8,184,539
Production Wiedemann & Berg Filmproduktion, Leonine Studios, SevenPictures Film
Also known as
Wochenendrebellen, Weekend Rebels, 56種喝采, El Mejor Aficionado del Mundo, I ribelli del weekend, Mordim Le'Sofa''sh, Nädalavahetuse mässajad, O Melhor Torcedor do Mundo, Un gran equipo, Víkendoví rebeli, Víkendoví rebelové, Weekendowi buntownicy, Weekendrebellen, Бунтарі на вихідних, ぼくとパパ、約束の週末
Director
Marc Rothemund
Marc Rothemund
Cast
Florian David Fitz
Florian David Fitz
Cecilio Andresen
Aylin Tezel
Aylin Tezel
Florina Siegel
Joachim Król
Joachim Król
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Stills
