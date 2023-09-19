Mirco von Juterczenka's novel "Wir Wochenendrebellen" is the story of a father and his ten-year-old son, who is Asperger's autistic. The boy has set his mind on finally finding his favourite football club. But his selection criteria are very specific and besides, he wants to experience all the clubs (no matter in which league they play) live in the stadium.
CountryGermany
Runtime1 hour 49 minutes
Production year2023
Online premiere6 May 2024
World premiere19 September 2023
Release date
28 September 2023
Austria
2 November 2023
Czechia
U
28 September 2023
Germany
6
15 November 2024
Japan
2 November 2023
Slovakia
12
5 July 2024
Taiwan
0+
Worldwide Gross$8,184,539
ProductionWiedemann & Berg Filmproduktion, Leonine Studios, SevenPictures Film
Also known as
Wochenendrebellen, Weekend Rebels, 56種喝采, El Mejor Aficionado del Mundo, I ribelli del weekend, Mordim Le'Sofa''sh, Nädalavahetuse mässajad, O Melhor Torcedor do Mundo, Un gran equipo, Víkendoví rebeli, Víkendoví rebelové, Weekendowi buntownicy, Weekendrebellen, Бунтарі на вихідних, ぼくとパパ、約束の週末