Poster of A Boat Departed from Me Taking Me Away
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films A Boat Departed from Me Taking Me Away

A Boat Departed from Me Taking Me Away

Partió de mí un barco llevándome 18+
Synopsis

In the ranks of the Japanese army during WWII, there existed what was known as comfort women. In the present, that term was replaced by a definition that is closer to reality—they were women who had been kidnapped and turned into sex slaves. After a long period of humiliation, the victims remained quiet, but some of them built up the courage to write about their ordeals in a series of letters. Cecilia Kang’s new documentary recovers those testimonies in order to talk about the way in which History and social mandates affect the lives of Korean women in Argentina, from the perspective of a young acting student who, after coming into contact with this correspondence, allows herself to reflect on the community she lives in and understand more about the traditions of her people as well as her own family history.
Country Argentina / Singapore
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 7 November 2023
Also known as
Partió de mí un barco llevándome, A Boat Departed from Me Taking Me Away
Director
Cecilia Kang
Cast
Melanie Chong
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
