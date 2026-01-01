Menu
Synopsis

In a contemporary New York City, members of a dysfunctional family of vampires are trying to come to terms with each other, in the wake of their father's death. Meanwhile, they are being hunted by Dr. Van Helsing and his hapless nephew. As in all good vampire movies, forces of love are pitted against forces of destruction.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 1994
World premiere 13 September 1994
Release date
13 September 1994 Canada
24 April 1997 Czechia 15+
1 September 1995 Germany 16
5 April 1996 Great Britain 15
1 September 1995 USA
Budget $1,000,000
Worldwide Gross $443,169
Production Kino Link Company
Also known as
Nadja, Nadja, o thilykos vrykolakas, Νάντια, ο θηλυκός βρυκόλακας, Надя
Director
Michael Almereyda
Cast
Elina Löwensohn
Elina Löwensohn
Karl Geary
Peter Fonda
Peter Fonda
Martin Donovan
Martin Donovan
David Lynch
David Lynch
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.0
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb
Quotes
Dr. Van Helsing Some women understand extremes. They understand how to push things to extremes. Life and death. The moon, tide, eternal flow... women understand that kind of stuff. It's in their blood. Once a month, their bodies let them know that... nature's one continuous disaster.
