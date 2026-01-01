In a contemporary New York City, members of a dysfunctional family of vampires are trying to come to terms with each other, in the wake of their father's death. Meanwhile, they are being hunted by Dr. Van Helsing and his hapless nephew. As in all good vampire movies, forces of love are pitted against forces of destruction.
CountryUSA
Runtime1 hour 33 minutes
Production year1994
World premiere13 September 1994
Release date
13 September 1994
Canada
24 April 1997
Czechia
15+
1 September 1995
Germany
16
5 April 1996
Great Britain
15
1 September 1995
USA
Budget$1,000,000
Worldwide Gross$443,169
ProductionKino Link Company
Also known as
Nadja, Nadja, o thilykos vrykolakas, Νάντια, ο θηλυκός βρυκόλακας, Надя
Dr. Van HelsingSome women understand extremes. They understand how to push things to extremes. Life and death. The moon, tide, eternal flow... women understand that kind of stuff. It's in their blood. Once a month, their bodies let them know that... nature's one continuous disaster.