Synopsis

Bielecki (Gregori Chmara) becomes determined to become a famous writer, but the means he employs in achieving his goal are far from ethical. Bielecki discourages his friend Jerzy Gorski (Artur Socha) by telling him his new work is rather poor, driving him into despair. But Bielecki is such a good friend that he even provides Gorski with the morphine so he can overdose too. With Gorski out of the way, Bielecki can now peddle his friend's book as his own. However, it doesn't take long for Bielecki's evil ways to catch up to him.
Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 17 minutes
Production year 1929
World premiere 2 October 1929
Release date
2 October 1929 Poland
Production Gloria
Also known as
Mocny czlowiek, A Strong Man, Erős ember, Mocny człowiek, Сильный человек
Director
Henryk Szaro
Cast
Gregori Chmara
Agnes Kuck
Julian Krzewinski
Maria Majdrowicz
Artur Socha
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
