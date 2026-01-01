Menu
1 poster
Na zawsze Melomani
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Documentary
Music
Country
Poland
Runtime
1 hour 21 minutes
Production year
2022
Production
Navicula.m
Also known as
Na zawsze Melomani
Director
Rafal Mierzejewski
Cast
Przemek Dyakowski
Feliks Falk
Wojciech Karolak
Krzysztof Komeda
Witold Kujawski
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
