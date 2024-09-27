Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Gumasthan
Gumasthan
Gumasthan
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Crime
Thriller
Synopsis
Cunning clerk exploits legal loopholes to murder wife, evading suspicion. As public and police close in, they race to outwit his intellect and unravel the mysteries shrouding his crime and home.
Expand
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 25 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
27 September 2024
Release date
27 September 2024
India
UA
4 October 2024
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$5,604
Production
Muzaffar Productions
Also known as
Gumasthan
Director
Amal K. Joby
Cast
Bindhu Sanjeev
Nibin Navas
Aathira Rajeev
Bibin George
Adil Ibrahim
Cast and Crew
Film rating
6.7
Rate
10
votes
5.9
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree