Poster of Gumasthan
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Gumasthan

Gumasthan

Gumasthan 18+
Synopsis

Cunning clerk exploits legal loopholes to murder wife, evading suspicion. As public and police close in, they race to outwit his intellect and unravel the mysteries shrouding his crime and home.
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 25 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 27 September 2024
Release date
27 September 2024 India UA
4 October 2024 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $5,604
Production Muzaffar Productions
Also known as
Gumasthan
Director
Amal K. Joby
Cast
Bindhu Sanjeev
Nibin Navas
Aathira Rajeev
Bibin George
Adil Ibrahim
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
5.9 IMDb
