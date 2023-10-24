Menu
7.0 IMDb Rating: 7
Kinoafisha Films My Killer Buddy

My Killer Buddy

Io e il Secco 18+
Synopsis

Denni is a 10-year-old boy with a mission: to save his mother from his father's violence. For this he devises a foolproof plan: he will have his father killed by a super-killer. Too bad the super-killer he comes across is Secco, who only looks like a criminal and, above all, desperately needs money.
Country Croatia / Italy
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 24 October 2023
Release date
23 May 2024 Italy
Worldwide Gross $22,192
Production Antitalent Produkcija, Nightswim, Sajama Films
Also known as
Io e il Secco, Minu palgamõrvarist semu, My Killer Buddy
Director
Gianluca Santoni
Cast
Francesco Lombardo
Swamy Rotolo
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas
