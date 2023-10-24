Denni is a 10-year-old boy with a mission: to save his mother from his father's violence. For this he devises a foolproof plan: he will have his father killed by a super-killer. Too bad the super-killer he comes across is Secco, who only looks like a criminal and, above all, desperately needs money.
CountryCroatia / Italy
Runtime1 hour 39 minutes
Production year2024
World premiere24 October 2023
Release date
23 May 2024
Italy
Worldwide Gross$22,192
ProductionAntitalent Produkcija, Nightswim, Sajama Films
Also known as
Io e il Secco, Minu palgamõrvarist semu, My Killer Buddy