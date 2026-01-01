Menu
Arabesques on the Pirosmani Theme
Poster of Arabesques on the Pirosmani Theme
7.0 IMDb Rating: 7
Arabesques on the Pirosmani Theme

Arabesques on the Pirosmani Theme

Arabeskebi Pirosmanis temaze 18+
Synopsis

Short film from Sergei Parajanov, a personal view of the director on the spectacular heritage of Niko Pirosmani (1862–1918), a Georgian primitivist painter.
Country USSR
Runtime 25 minutes
Production year 1985
World premiere 7 October 1985
Production Chronicle Documentary Film Studio, Georgia-Film
Also known as
Arabeskebi Pirosmanis temaze, Арабески на тему Пиросмани, Arabeschi sul tema Pirosmani, Arabesken op het thema Pirosmani, Arabeski na temat Pirosmaniego, Arabesques on the Pirosmani Theme, Variations sur le thème de Pirosmani, 阿拉伯紋萬花筒
Director
Sergei Parajanov
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.0
10 votes
7 IMDb
