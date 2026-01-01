Menu
Poster of Do not Panic, Major Kardos
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Do not Panic, Major Kardos

Do not Panic, Major Kardos

Csak semmi pánik... 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

There are mysterious murders in the area of ​​Lake Balaton. These places are shrouded in secrecy and constantly attract hunters: during the Second World War, the Germans had hidden a huge treasure here. Investigation of the murders entrusted to Major Kardos. He takes up the case, but in search of treasure he had many competitors. Kardos uses help from his loyal friend - a policeman-superman Etvash aka "Droplet".
Country Hungary
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 1982
World premiere 19 August 1982
Release date
19 August 1982 Hungary
Production Mafilm
Also known as
Csak semmi pánik..., Jen žádnou paniku, Nur keine Panik, Nur keine Panik ..., Tylko bez paniki, Без паники, майор Кардош!
Director
István Bujtor
Cast
István Bujtor
András Kern
László Bánhidi
Gábor Koncz
Judit Meszléry
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
