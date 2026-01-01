There are mysterious murders in the area of Lake Balaton. These places are shrouded in secrecy and constantly attract hunters: during the Second World War, the Germans had hidden a huge treasure here. Investigation of the murders entrusted to Major Kardos. He takes up the case, but in search of treasure he had many competitors. Kardos uses help from his loyal friend - a policeman-superman Etvash aka "Droplet".
CountryHungary
Runtime1 hour 27 minutes
Production year1982
World premiere19 August 1982
Release date
19 August 1982
Hungary
ProductionMafilm
Also known as
Csak semmi pánik..., Jen žádnou paniku, Nur keine Panik, Nur keine Panik ..., Tylko bez paniki, Без паники, майор Кардош!