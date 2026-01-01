Menu
Poster of Return of the Black Eagle
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Return of the Black Eagle

Return of the Black Eagle

Aquila nera 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

An evil Czarist landowner had mistreated the father and friends of an officer.The officer wreaks vengeance by committing masked coach robberies and insinuates himself into his enemy's castle by pretending to be a French teacher.
Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 1946
World premiere 21 September 1946
Release date
21 September 1946 Italy
Production Lux Film
Also known as
Aquila nera, Águila negra, Águia Negra, Schwarzer Adler, Czarny orzeł, De zwarte arend, Kara kartal, L'aigle noir, O aetos tis steppas, O mavros aetos, Return of the Black Eagle, Svarta örnen, Svarte ørn, The Black Eagle, Чёрный орёл
Director
Riccardo Freda
Cast
Rossano Brazzi
Irasema Dilián
Gino Cervi
Rina Morelli
Harry Feist
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.0
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
