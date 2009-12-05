Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Filming locations
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha
Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha
Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Crime
Drama
History
Synopsis
In 1950, a young woman named Manikyam was found dead in the village of Paleri. Around 52 years later, Haridas, a private investigator, tries to unravel the truth about her death.
Expand
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 35 minutes
Production year
2009
World premiere
5 December 2009
Release date
5 December 2009
India
A
20 September 2024
UAE
TBC
Budget
20,000,000 INR
Production
A V A Productions, Varnachithra Bigscreen
Also known as
Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha
Director
Ranjith
Cast
Mammootty
Mythili
Shweta Menon
Gowri Munjal
Sreenivasan
Cast and Crew
Film rating
7.6
Rate
10
votes
7.6
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree