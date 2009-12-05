Menu
Poster of Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha
Kinoafisha Films Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha

Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha

Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha 18+
Synopsis

In 1950, a young woman named Manikyam was found dead in the village of Paleri. Around 52 years later, Haridas, a private investigator, tries to unravel the truth about her death.
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 35 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 5 December 2009
Release date
5 December 2009 India A
20 September 2024 UAE TBC
Budget 20,000,000 INR
Production A V A Productions, Varnachithra Bigscreen
Also known as
Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha
Director
Ranjith
Cast
Mammootty
Mythili
Shweta Menon
Gowri Munjal
Sreenivasan
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.6
7.6 IMDb
