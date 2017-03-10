Hidden between a row of fishermen gutting fish, standing on a floor full of blood and intestines we find Tobias (10). In front of him is a big box filled with cod heads. With an almost frightening pace he slices and cuts the tongues off the heads, and puts them on a big nail. In the northern part of Norway Tobias and many other children work as cod tongue cutters. The tongues are considered a delicacy, and they are exported around the world to countries like China and Japan. But in Northern Norway they are simply everyday food when in season. The children start from the age of 6, and can earn a lot of money during a winter season. This job has always been reserved for the children, as long as the fishing industry has existed.
CountryNorway
Runtime1 hour 25 minutes
Production year2017
World premiere10 March 2017
Release date
10 March 2017
Norway
Budget5,500,000 NOK
Worldwide Gross$60,247
ProductionBautafilm, Deadline Media, Hansen & Pedersen Film og Fjernsyn
Also known as
Tungeskjærerne, Tongue Cutters, Brudna robota, Γλώσσα μπακαλιάρου