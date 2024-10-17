Menu
Poster of Vama Veche Retreat
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Vama Veche Retreat

Vama Veche Retreat

Vama Veche Retreat 18+
Synopsis

Eva, a psychologist specializing in couples therapy, is about to get married and her best friends are organizing her bachelorette party at a discreet tantra-yoga retreat in Vama Veche.
Country Romania
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 1 January 2025
World premiere 17 October 2024
Release date
17 October 2024 Moldova N 16
18 October 2024 Romania o.A.
Budget €800,000
Worldwide Gross $312,291
Production 360 Revolution, Art Focus International
Also known as
Retreat Vama Veche, Vama Veche Retreat
Director
Petre Nastase
Cast
Ada Condeescu
Adela Popescu
Laura Cosoi
Roxana Condurache
Razvan Fodor
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.3
Rate 10 votes
3.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas
