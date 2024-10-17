Menu
1 poster
Vama Veche Retreat
18+
Comedy
Synopsis
Eva, a psychologist specializing in couples therapy, is about to get married and her best friends are organizing her bachelorette party at a discreet tantra-yoga retreat in Vama Veche.
Country
Romania
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
1 January 2025
World premiere
17 October 2024
Release date
17 October 2024
Moldova
N 16
18 October 2024
Romania
o.A.
Budget
€800,000
Worldwide Gross
$312,291
Production
360 Revolution, Art Focus International
Also known as
Retreat Vama Veche, Vama Veche Retreat
Director
Petre Nastase
Cast
Ada Condeescu
Adela Popescu
Laura Cosoi
Roxana Condurache
Razvan Fodor
Film rating
5.3
10
votes
3.9
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
