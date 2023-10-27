Menu
Russian
Art Dealers 18+
The rapturous, sweaty live experience of Philly rock band Low Cut Connie — fronted by charismatic leader Adam Weiner — is celebrated in all its beer-soaked, piano slamming glory in this rousing documentary.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 1 October 2024
World premiere 27 October 2023
27 October 2023 USA
Budget $20,000
Production Animus Studios
Art Dealers
Roy Power
Adam Weiner
6.9
Rate 14 votes
8 IMDb
Art Dealers - trailer
Art Dealers Trailer
