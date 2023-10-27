Menu
Documentary
Synopsis
The rapturous, sweaty live experience of Philly rock band Low Cut Connie — fronted by charismatic leader Adam Weiner — is celebrated in all its beer-soaked, piano slamming glory in this rousing documentary.
Expand
Art Dealers
trailer
trailer
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 20 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
1 October 2024
World premiere
27 October 2023
Release date
27 October 2023
USA
Budget
$20,000
Production
Animus Studios
Also known as
Art Dealers
Director
Roy Power
Adam Weiner
Cast and Crew
Film rating
6.9
Rate
14
votes
8
IMDb
Art Dealers
