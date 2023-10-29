Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Re: Uniting
Poster of Re: Uniting
Рейтинги
7.2 IMDb Rating: 6.3
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Re: Uniting

Re: Uniting

Re: Uniting 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Follows six best friends from college, now in their 40s, who reconnect for their 25 year reunion weekend. As secrets are revealed, one will force them all to reevaluate their lives
Re: Uniting - trailer
Re: Uniting  trailer
Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 1 October 2024
World premiere 29 October 2023
Production Flat/Head Films
Also known as
Re: Uniting
Director
Laura Adkin
Cast
Jesse L. Martin
Jesse L. Martin
Michelle Harrison
Roger Cross
Lisa Durupt
Lisa Durupt
Carmen Moore
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
Re: Uniting - trailer
Re: Uniting Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more