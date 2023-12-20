Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Juf Braaksel en de magische ring
Poster of Juf Braaksel en de magische ring
Рейтинги
4.9 IMDb Rating: 4.9
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Juf Braaksel en de magische ring

Juf Braaksel en de magische ring

Juf Braaksel en de magische ring 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Lotte and Thijs have a sweet teacher, miss Evi. But then, the awful miss Brakel becomes their new principal and she introduces stupid and strict rules. So the class nicknames her miss Braaksel and thinks up a plan to get rid of her.
Country Netherlands
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 1 October 2024
World premiere 20 December 2023
Release date
20 December 2023 Netherlands AL
Worldwide Gross $2,309,244
Production AM Pictures
Also known as
Juf Braaksel en de magische ring, Direktore Vēmekle un burvju gredzens
Director
Aram van de Rest
Cast
Nicolette van Dam
Juvat Westendorp
Juvat Westendorp
Lily Richardson
Flint de Man
Anna Broekmaat
Cast and Crew

Film rating

4.9
Rate 10 votes
4.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more