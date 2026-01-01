Menu
Poster of Skinny and Others
6.9 IMDb Rating: 6.9
Kinoafisha Films Skinny and Others

Skinny and Others

Chudy i inni 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

A group of workers builds a bridge near a large dam. They get drunk with a visiting reporter, who falls into the river and disappears.
Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 1967
World premiere 24 February 1967
Release date
24 February 1967 Poland
Also known as
Chudy i inni, Skinny and Others, Худой и другие
Director
Henryk Kluba
Cast
Wiesław Gołas
Marian Kociniak
Franciszek Pieczka
Ryszard Filipski
Ryszard Pietruski
Cast and Crew

Film rating

Stills
