Seven seemingly unconnected fairy tales - glued together only by folklore, mood, color and light - make up this Czech collection of visual poetry. The original piece of literature, written by Karel Jaromír Erben in 1853, contained twelve tales.
CountryCzechia
Runtime1 hour 21 minutes
Production year2000
World premiere6 December 2000
Release date
6 December 2000
Czechia
U
Worldwide Gross$751,009
ProductionCeská Televize, J&J Jakubisko Film
Also known as
Kytice, Wild Flowers, Der Blumenstrauss, Dzikie kwiaty, Yaban Çiçekleri, Букет