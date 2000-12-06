Menu
Poster of Wild Flowers
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Wild Flowers

Wild Flowers

Kytice 18+
Synopsis

Seven seemingly unconnected fairy tales - glued together only by folklore, mood, color and light - make up this Czech collection of visual poetry. The original piece of literature, written by Karel Jaromír Erben in 1853, contained twelve tales.
Country Czechia
Runtime 1 hour 21 minutes
Production year 2000
World premiere 6 December 2000
Release date
6 December 2000 Czechia U
Worldwide Gross $751,009
Production Ceská Televize, J&J Jakubisko Film
Also known as
Kytice, Wild Flowers, Der Blumenstrauss, Dzikie kwiaty, Yaban Çiçekleri, Букет
Director
František Brabec
Cast
Jana Švandová
Karel Roden
Jiří Šmicer
Bolek Polívka
Zuzana Bydžovská
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
