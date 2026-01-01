Menu
7.3 IMDb Rating: 7.3
3 posters
Kinoafisha Films Die verlorene Ehre der Katharina Blum

Die verlorene Ehre der Katharina Blum

Die verlorene Ehre der Katharina Blum 18+
Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 1975
World premiere 10 January 1975
Release date
31 March 1976 France
10 January 1975 Germany 16
19 December 1975 USA R
Budget 1,700,000 DEM
Production Bioskop Film, Paramount-Orion Filmproduktion, Westdeutscher Rundfunk (WDR)
Also known as
Die verlorene Ehre der Katharina Blum, The Lost Honor of Katharina Blum, The Lost Honour of Katharina Blum, A Honra Perdida de Katharina Blum, A Honra Perdida de uma mulher, De verloren eer van Katharina Blum, Die Verlorene Ehre der Katharina Blum oder: Wie Gewalt entstehen und wohin sie führen kann, El honor perdido de Katharina Blum, I hameni timi tis Katharina Blum, Il caso Katharina Blum, Izgubljena čast Katarine Blum, Katharina Blum elvesztett tisztessége, Katharina Blumin menetetty maine, Katharina Blums förlorade heder, Katharina Blums tabte ære, Katharina Blums tapte ære, L'Honneur perdu de Katharina Blum, Onoarea pierdută a Katharinei Blum, Utracona cześć Katarzyny Blum, Η χαμένη τιμή της Καταρίνα Μπλουμ, Изгубената чест на Катарина Блум, Поруганная честь Катарины Блюм, カタリーナ・ブルームの失われた名誉, 喪失名譽的卡塔琳娜．布魯姆
Director
Volker Schlöndorff
Volker Schlöndorff
Margarethe von Trotta
Cast
Angela Winkler
Angela Winkler
Mario Adorf
Dieter Laser
Jurgen Prochnow
Jurgen Prochnow
7.3
Rate 22 votes
7.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1271
Quotes
Lüding, Verleger The shots that killed Werner Tötges didn't hit him alone. They were aimed at Freedom of the Press, one of the most precious values of our young Democracy. And these shots - for us who stand here in grief and horror - they strike us. Just as they struck him. Who doesn't feel the wound? Who doesn't feel the sorrow above and beyond one's personal concerns? Who doesn't feel the breath of terror, the savage of anarchy, the violence which is undermining the foundations of our liberal-democratic order which we are so devoted to. Here, allegedly private motives have led to a political assassination, and we can say once more: stop it before it grows! Look out, for Freedom of the Press is the core of everything: well-being, social progress, democracy, pluralism, diversity of opinions. And whoever attacks The Paper attacks us all.
