Poster of All the Wrong Ingredients
Рейтинги
7.2 IMDb Rating: 5.7
Rate
2 posters
All the Wrong Ingredients

Synopsis

A driven chef reluctantly partners with his out-of-control imaginary friend to make a genius dessert before he's blacklisted from the world of fine food. But what happens to the rest of his life when he throws his ambition into overdrive?
All the Wrong Ingredients  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 1 October 2024
World premiere 11 February 2023
Release date
11 February 2023 USA
Also known as
All the Wrong Ingredients
Director
Nicholas Livanos
Cast
David Joseph Martinez
Joshua Trevilcock
Jonathan Bouvier
Emily Gesi
Tim Perez-Ross
7.2
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
All the Wrong Ingredients Trailer
Stills
