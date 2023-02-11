Menu
All the Wrong Ingredients
All the Wrong Ingredients
18+
Comedy
Synopsis
A driven chef reluctantly partners with his out-of-control imaginary friend to make a genius dessert before he's blacklisted from the world of fine food. But what happens to the rest of his life when he throws his ambition into overdrive?
All the Wrong Ingredients
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 27 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
1 October 2024
World premiere
11 February 2023
Release date
11 February 2023
USA
Also known as
All the Wrong Ingredients
Director
Nicholas Livanos
Cast
David Joseph Martinez
Joshua Trevilcock
Jonathan Bouvier
Emily Gesi
Tim Perez-Ross
Film rating
7.2
5.7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
