Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Tomb Adventurer
Poster of Tomb Adventurer
Рейтинги
6.5 IMDb Rating: 6.1
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Tomb Adventurer

Tomb Adventurer

Long ling mi ku 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Hu Bayi and fat man are old friends with Shirley Yang, they promised to help Shirley Yang to find the Keel Script hidden in the Long Ling Grotto with an ancient secret recipe for the treatment of Shirley Yang race's strange diseas...
Tomb Adventurer - trailer in russian
Tomb Adventurer  trailer in russian
Country China
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 31 October 2024
Release date
31 October 2024 Russia КИНОА
Budget $5,000,000
Worldwide Gross $278
Production New Studios Pictures
Also known as
Long ling mi ku, Tomb Adventurer, Расхитители гробниц. Манускрипт дракона, 鬼吹灯 龙岭迷窟, 龙岭迷窟
Director
Xing Fei
Cast
Heng Cai
Xuan Gu
Heng Yu
Marc Ma
Chen Yusi
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.5
Rate 11 votes
6.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
Tomb Adventurer - trailer in russian
Tomb Adventurer Trailer in russian
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more