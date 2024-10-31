Menu
Tomb Adventurer
Tomb Adventurer
Long ling mi ku
18+
Action
Fantasy
Synopsis
Hu Bayi and fat man are old friends with Shirley Yang, they promised to help Shirley Yang to find the Keel Script hidden in the Long Ling Grotto with an ancient secret recipe for the treatment of Shirley Yang race's strange diseas...
Expand
Tomb Adventurer
trailer in russian
trailer in russian
Country
China
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
31 October 2024
Release date
31 October 2024
Russia
КИНОА
Budget
$5,000,000
Worldwide Gross
$278
Production
New Studios Pictures
Also known as
Long ling mi ku, Tomb Adventurer, Расхитители гробниц. Манускрипт дракона, 鬼吹灯 龙岭迷窟, 龙岭迷窟
Director
Xing Fei
Cast
Heng Cai
Xuan Gu
Heng Yu
Marc Ma
Chen Yusi
Cast and Crew
Film rating
6.5
Rate
11
votes
6.1
IMDb
Stills
