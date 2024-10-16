Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
6.6
Kinoafisha
Films
Louder: The Soundtrack of Change
6.6
Louder: The Soundtrack of Change
, 2024
Louder: The Soundtrack of Change
USA / Documentary, Music / 18+
Trailers
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
6.6
Louder: The Soundtrack of Change
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
A celebration of music and rallying cry across generations, genres, anchored by female icons whose songs and activism inspired the fight for equality, empowering all.
Expand
Cast
Stacey Abrams
Self
Melissa Etheridge
Self
Suzy Exposito
Self
Rhiannon Giddens
Self
Selena Gomez
Self
Martha Gonzalez
Self
Mickey Guyton
Self
H.E.R.
Self
Kathleen Hanna
Self
Clover Hope
Self
Director
Kristi Jacobson
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 1 minute
Production year
2024
Online premiere
16 October 2024
World premiere
16 October 2024
Production
July Moon Productions, Lighthouse Management & Media, Makemake
Also known as
Louder: The Soundtrack of Change, Won't Be Silent
More
Film rating
6.6
Rate
15
votes
6.2
IMDb
Film Trailers
All trailers
Louder: The Soundtrack of Change
Trailer
0
0
All trailers
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Bear Country
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Thriller, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree