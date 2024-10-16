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Poster of Louder: The Soundtrack of Change
6.6
Louder: The Soundtrack of Change - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Louder: The Soundtrack of Change
6.6

Louder: The Soundtrack of Change

, 2024
Louder: The Soundtrack of Change
USA / Documentary, Music / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Louder: The Soundtrack of Change
6.6
Louder: The Soundtrack of Change - Trailer
Louder: The Soundtrack of Change  Trailer

Synopsis

A celebration of music and rallying cry across generations, genres, anchored by female icons whose songs and activism inspired the fight for equality, empowering all.

Cast

Stacey Abrams
Self
Melissa Etheridge
Self
Suzy Exposito
Self
Rhiannon Giddens
Self
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez
Self
Martha Gonzalez
Self
Mickey Guyton
Self
H.E.R.
H.E.R.
Self
Kathleen Hanna
Self
Clover Hope
Self
Director Kristi Jacobson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 1 minute
Production year 2024
Online premiere 16 October 2024
World premiere 16 October 2024
Production July Moon Productions, Lighthouse Management & Media, Makemake
Also known as
Louder: The Soundtrack of Change, Won't Be Silent

Film rating

6.6
Rate 15 votes
6.2 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Louder: The Soundtrack of Change - Trailer
Louder: The Soundtrack of Change Trailer
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