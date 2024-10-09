Menu
6.9
IMDb Rating: 6.8
Caddo Lake
Caddo Lake
Caddo Lake
18+
Drama
Horror
Detective
Synopsis
When an 8-year-old girl mysteriously vanishes on Caddo Lake, a series of past deaths and disappearances begin to link together, forever altering a broken family’s history.
Caddo Lake
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 39 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
9 October 2024
World premiere
9 October 2024
Release date
28 November 2024
Germany
Production
Blinding Edge Pictures, K Period Media
Also known as
Caddo Lake, Los horrores de Caddo Lake, Озеро Каддо, A Caddo-tó, Caddo, Caddo järv, Jezero Caddo, Jezero kado, Os Horrores do Caddo Lake, Tajemství jezera Caddo, The Vanishings at Caddo Lake, キャドー湖の失踪, 卡多湖疑雲
Director
Logan George
Celine Held
Cast
Dylan O'Brien
Eliza Scanlen
Diana Hopper
Eric Lange
Film rating
6.9
16
votes
6.8
IMDb
