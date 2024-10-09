Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Caddo Lake
Poster of Caddo Lake
Poster of Caddo Lake
Рейтинги
6.9 IMDb Rating: 6.8
Rate
3 posters
Kinoafisha Films Caddo Lake

Caddo Lake

Caddo Lake 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

When an 8-year-old girl mysteriously vanishes on Caddo Lake, a series of past deaths and disappearances begin to link together, forever altering a broken family’s history.
Caddo Lake - trailer
Caddo Lake  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 9 October 2024
World premiere 9 October 2024
Release date
28 November 2024 Germany 12
Production Blinding Edge Pictures, K Period Media
Also known as
Caddo Lake, Los horrores de Caddo Lake, Озеро Каддо, A Caddo-tó, Caddo, Caddo järv, Jezero Caddo, Jezero kado, Os Horrores do Caddo Lake, Tajemství jezera Caddo, The Vanishings at Caddo Lake, キャドー湖の失踪, 卡多湖疑雲
Director
Logan George
Logan George
Celine Held
Celine Held
Cast
Dylan O'Brien
Dylan O'Brien
Eliza Scanlen
Eliza Scanlen
Diana Hopper
Diana Hopper
Eric Lange
Eric Lange
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.9
Rate 16 votes
6.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
Caddo Lake - trailer
Caddo Lake Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more