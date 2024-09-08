Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

This documentary opens a new door to Springsteen's creative process for fans around the world, sharing fly-on-the-wall footage of band rehearsals and special moments backstage — as well as hearing from Springsteen himself.
Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band - trailer
Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 24 October 2024
World premiere 8 September 2024
Production Thrill Hill Productions
Also known as
Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen y the E Street Band, Diário de Estrada: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, W trasie: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, ブルース・スプリングスティーン＆Eストリート・バンド Road Diary
Director
Thom Zimny
Cast
Bruce Springsteen
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band - trailer
Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more