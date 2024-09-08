Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band
18+
Synopsis
This documentary opens a new door to Springsteen's creative process for fans around the world, sharing fly-on-the-wall footage of band rehearsals and special moments backstage — as well as hearing from Springsteen himself.
Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen y the E Street Band, Diário de Estrada: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, W trasie: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, ブルース・スプリングスティーン＆Eストリート・バンド Road Diary