About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
1 poster
Films
Yintah
Yintah
Yintah
18+
Documentary
Synopsis
Wet’suwet’en leaders unite in a battle against the Canadian government, corporations, and militarized law enforcement to safeguard their territory from gas and oil pipelines.
Yintah
trailer
trailer
Country
Canada
Runtime
1 hour 50 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
17 October 2024
World premiere
27 April 2024
Release date
11 October 2024
Great Britain
15
Production
Doc Society, Yintah Film
Also known as
Yintah
Director
Brenda Michell
Michael Toledano
Cast and Crew
Film rating
8.5
7.8
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Film Trailers
Yintah
Trailer
0
0
Stills
