Poster of Yintah
1 poster
Yintah

Synopsis

Wet’suwet’en leaders unite in a battle against the Canadian government, corporations, and militarized law enforcement to safeguard their territory from gas and oil pipelines.
Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 17 October 2024
World premiere 27 April 2024
Release date
11 October 2024 Great Britain 15
Production Doc Society, Yintah Film
Director
Brenda Michell
Michael Toledano
Cast and Crew

Film rating

8.5
Rate 10 votes
7.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
