This film is a remake of Strul (1988), and contains several references to that original, including:
in the opening heist one of the characters is whistling the same tune that a character in the first film repeatedly sang.
the prison Conny is sent to in this film bears the same name as one of the inmates in the earlier film, Gränges.
the actor who played the lead in the original film (Björn Skifs) makes a cameo appearance close to the climax.
a song performed by the original actor is used at two points in the film.
during the airport escape, a member of the SWAT team shouts the exact same line as a character in the original film — "Stop! Can't you stop!" — in the same tone of voice.
after finding the tunnel leading out of the prison, Conny puts on clothing that had been stashed by the villains; the tan leather jacket and red cap strongly resemble the clothes the original Conny wears after his breakout, which were likewise hidden by the criminals.
the conclusions of both films hinge on showing someone a video of a person committing a crime.