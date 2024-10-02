Menu
Poster of Trouble
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Trouble

Trouble

Strul 18+
Synopsis

Wrongfully convicted of murder, a clumsy electronics salesman faces police corruption and criminal conspiracies in an attempt to prove his innocence.
Trouble - trailer
Trouble  trailer
Country Sweden
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 2 October 2024
World premiere 2 October 2024
Production FLX
Also known as
Strul, Trouble, Problemas..., Acusado, Belalı İş, Ein ganz mieser Tag, Nyakig a slamasztikában, Prisioneiro do Caos, Snydt, Syyttömänä vankilassa, Trøbbel, V háji, Wrobiony Conny, Неприємності, Неприятности, トラブル・バスター, 麻烦跟我走, 麻煩跟我走
Director
Jon Holmberg
Cast
Filip Berg
Filip Berg
Eva Melander
Eva Melander
Amy Diamond
Måns Nathanaelson
Dejan Čukić
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Interesting facts

This film is a remake of Strul (1988), and contains several references to that original, including:

  • in the opening heist one of the characters is whistling the same tune that a character in the first film repeatedly sang.
  • the prison Conny is sent to in this film bears the same name as one of the inmates in the earlier film, Gränges.
  • the actor who played the lead in the original film (Björn Skifs) makes a cameo appearance close to the climax.
  • a song performed by the original actor is used at two points in the film.
  • during the airport escape, a member of the SWAT team shouts the exact same line as a character in the original film — "Stop! Can't you stop!" — in the same tone of voice.
  • after finding the tunnel leading out of the prison, Conny puts on clothing that had been stashed by the villains; the tan leather jacket and red cap strongly resemble the clothes the original Conny wears after his breakout, which were likewise hidden by the criminals.
  • the conclusions of both films hinge on showing someone a video of a person committing a crime.
Film Trailers All trailers
Trouble - trailer
Trouble Trailer
Stills
