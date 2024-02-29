Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of When Fucking Spring is in the Air
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films When Fucking Spring is in the Air

When Fucking Spring is in the Air

When Fucking Spring is in the Air 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

It is winter in Gdynia, Poland. This is Kasia's town, a rebellious teenager: headstrong, fearless, and streetwise. When Kasia was 3 years old, her parents left Poland, hoping for a better life in Germany. They never returned and Kasia grew up with her grandmother. When her grandmother passes away, Kasia is heartstruck. To top it all off, she also seems to be pregnant.
Country Belgium / Netherlands / Germany / Poland
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 29 February 2024
Release date
29 February 2024 Netherlands 12
Budget €1,900,000
Production OAK Motion Pictures, Heimathafen Film, The Y-House
Also known as
When Fucking Spring Is in the Air, Amikor jön az a rohadt tavasz, Onde Estão Meus Pais?, Szalona wiosna, When F***ing Spring Is in the Air
Director
Danyael Sugawara
Cast
Ada Szczepaniak
Nadine Ignas
Cezary Łukaszewicz
Cezary Łukaszewicz
Julia Kijowska
Stanislaw Linowski
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more