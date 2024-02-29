It is winter in Gdynia, Poland. This is Kasia's town, a rebellious teenager: headstrong, fearless, and streetwise. When Kasia was 3 years old, her parents left Poland, hoping for a better life in Germany. They never returned and Kasia grew up with her grandmother. When her grandmother passes away, Kasia is heartstruck. To top it all off, she also seems to be pregnant.
CountryBelgium / Netherlands / Germany / Poland
Runtime1 hour 52 minutes
Production year2024
World premiere29 February 2024
Release date
29 February 2024
Netherlands
12
Budget€1,900,000
ProductionOAK Motion Pictures, Heimathafen Film, The Y-House
Also known as
When Fucking Spring Is in the Air, Amikor jön az a rohadt tavasz, Onde Estão Meus Pais?, Szalona wiosna, When F***ing Spring Is in the Air