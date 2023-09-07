Menu
Poster of New Tales of Franz
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films New Tales of Franz

New Tales of Franz

Neue Geschichten vom Franz 18+
Synopsis

In the second part of the successful children's book adaptation, Franz, Gabi and Eberhard go on a turbulent hunt for criminals during the summer holidays – and uncover a completely different secret in the process.
Country Austria
Runtime 1 hour 12 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 7 September 2023
World premiere 7 September 2023
Release date
7 September 2023 Germany 0
Production Nikolaus Geyrhalter Filmproduktion, if... Productions
Also known as
Neue Geschichten vom Franz, New Tales of Franz, Nowe opowieści Franka
Director
Johannes Schmid
Cast
Maria Bill
Jossi Jantschitsch
Nora Reidinger
Simon Schwarz
Ursula Strauss
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
