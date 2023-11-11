Menu
Films
The Worlds Divide
The Worlds Divide
The Worlds Divide
18+
Action
Adventure
Animation
Synopsis
When the Arc Wars hit too close to home, young Natomi is beamed to a world by her father. A world unlike her own. A world abundant with vegetation. However, those who are sent to this world are also hunted by the Queen and the Royal Magistrate.
Expand
Country
Canada
Runtime
2 hours 0 minute
Production year
2023
Online premiere
15 September 2025
World premiere
11 November 2023
Production
Cloudrise Pictures, Téléfilm Canada
Also known as
The Worlds Divide
Director
Denver Jackson
Cast
Daniel Acosta
Alex Bui
Abigail Carey
Jonathan Cox
Swann Grey
Cartoon rating
7.9
Rate
10
votes
7.9
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
