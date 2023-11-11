Menu
Russian
The Worlds Divide

The Worlds Divide

The Worlds Divide 18+
Synopsis

When the Arc Wars hit too close to home, young Natomi is beamed to a world by her father. A world unlike her own. A world abundant with vegetation. However, those who are sent to this world are also hunted by the Queen and the Royal Magistrate.
Country Canada
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2023
Online premiere 15 September 2025
World premiere 11 November 2023
Production Cloudrise Pictures, Téléfilm Canada
The Worlds Divide
Director
Denver Jackson
Cast
Daniel Acosta
Alex Bui
Abigail Carey
Jonathan Cox
Swann Grey
7.9
10 votes
7.9 IMDb
Best Animated Films 
