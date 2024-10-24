Menu
Tears For Fears Live (A Tipping Point Film) 18+
Synopsis

Captured during The Tipping Point Tour Part 2 in 2023 and featuring hits including “Everybody Wants To Rule The World,” “Shout” and “Sowing The Seeds Of Love”, “Mad World”, “Head Over Heels”, etc. — along with new fan favorites from The Tipping Point —their first album in 17 years, this bucket list must for Tears for Fears fans was shot near Nashville at the FirstBank Amphitheater at Graystone Quarry in Franklin, TN – formerly a stone quarry that left no stone unturned in beauty, providing a stunning backdrop for this brilliant and unforgettable trip down memory lane, spanning Tears for Fears' entire career.
Country Great Britain / USA
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2023
World premiere 24 October 2024
Release date
24 October 2024 Finland Luok_vap
24 October 2024 Germany
24 October 2024 Poland 12
Worldwide Gross $26,976
Also known as
Film rating

8.9
Rate 14 votes
9 IMDb
