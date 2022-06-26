"One in a Million" tells the story of two girls coming of age. As gymnast and YouTuber Whitney Bjerken from the US struggles with setbacks, she turns to music to express her feelings. Yara from Germany is one of her biggest fans and part of a show-acrobatics team. When she falls in love with a girl for the very first time, she barely finds time for her fan-account anymore. While navigating the exciting world of social media, Yara and Whitney begin to find out who they are and what they want in life.
CountryGermany
Runtime1 hour 24 minutes
Production year2022
Online premiere6 June 2023
World premiere26 June 2022
ProductionFlare Film
Also known as
One in a Million, Follow Me, Jedna na milion, Jedna od milijun, Üks miljonist, Una en un millón