One in a Million 18+
Synopsis

"One in a Million" tells the story of two girls coming of age. As gymnast and YouTuber Whitney Bjerken from the US struggles with setbacks, she turns to music to express her feelings. Yara from Germany is one of her biggest fans and part of a show-acrobatics team. When she falls in love with a girl for the very first time, she barely finds time for her fan-account anymore. While navigating the exciting world of social media, Yara and Whitney begin to find out who they are and what they want in life.
Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 6 June 2023
World premiere 26 June 2022
Production Flare Film
One in a Million, Follow Me, Jedna na milion, Jedna od milijun, Üks miljonist, Una en un millón
Director
Joya Thome
Cast
Whitney Bjerken
Yara Storp
6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
