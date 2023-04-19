Menu
Lioness
Leeuwin
18+
Family
Synopsis
Teenager Rosie's life changes when she and her family move from Suriname to the Netherlands. Luckily, she finds joy in football and joins a girls' team. She has one goal: to make the national team.
Country
Netherlands
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
19 April 2023
Release date
24 April 2025
Germany
19 April 2023
Netherlands
AL
Worldwide Gross
$385,877
Production
Levitate Film, The Media Brothers, Black Bee Productions
Also known as
Leeuwin, Lioness, Com a Bola Toda, Die Löwin, Lauvene, Lwica
Director
Raymond Grimbergen
Cast
Alyssa van Ommeren
Soumaya Ahouaoui
Apollonia Sterckx
Manou Jue Cardoso
Cees Geel
Film rating
7.2
10
votes
7
IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
