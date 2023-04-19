Menu
Russian
Poster of Lioness
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Lioness

Lioness

Leeuwin 18+
Synopsis

Teenager Rosie's life changes when she and her family move from Suriname to the Netherlands. Luckily, she finds joy in football and joins a girls' team. She has one goal: to make the national team.
Country Netherlands
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 19 April 2023
Release date
24 April 2025 Germany
19 April 2023 Netherlands AL
Worldwide Gross $385,877
Production Levitate Film, The Media Brothers, Black Bee Productions
Also known as
Leeuwin, Lioness, Com a Bola Toda, Die Löwin, Lauvene, Lwica
Director
Raymond Grimbergen
Cast
Alyssa van Ommeren
Soumaya Ahouaoui
Apollonia Sterckx
Manou Jue Cardoso
Cees Geel
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
