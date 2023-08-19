Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Practice
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Practice

Practice

Å Øve 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Trine refuses to fly. When the 18-year-old environmental activist and trumpet talent only has a few days to travel 1500 km from Lofoten to Oslo in order to reach a crucial audition at the Opera House, she is forced to hitchhike, despite great time pressure. Suddenly, her passion for music and environmental idealism is set against each other. Å ØVE (TO PRACTICE) is a film that explores resistance in passion, a deeply intimate encounter with music and the practice of listening to oneself.
Country Norway
Runtime 1 hour 19 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 19 August 2023
Release date
5 September 2024 Germany
19 August 2023 Norway
Production Krystallplaneten
Also known as
Å Øve, Practice, Üben Üben Üben, Üben, üben, üben, Üben, üben, üben - Å Øve
Director
Laurens Pérol
Cast
Kornelia Melsæter
Fride Snipsøyr Holøs
John Inge Johansen
Willem Klipp
Even Bie Larsen
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.2
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more