Trine refuses to fly. When the 18-year-old environmental activist and trumpet talent only has a few days to travel 1500 km from Lofoten to Oslo in order to reach a crucial audition at the Opera House, she is forced to hitchhike, despite great time pressure. Suddenly, her passion for music and environmental idealism is set against each other. Å ØVE (TO PRACTICE) is a film that explores resistance in passion, a deeply intimate encounter with music and the practice of listening to oneself.
CountryNorway
Runtime1 hour 19 minutes
Production year2023
World premiere19 August 2023
Release date
5 September 2024
Germany
19 August 2023
Norway
ProductionKrystallplaneten
Also known as
Å Øve, Practice, Üben Üben Üben, Üben, üben, üben, Üben, üben, üben - Å Øve