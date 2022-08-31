Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Beating Sun
Poster of Beating Sun
Рейтинги
5.8 IMDb Rating: 5.7
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Beating Sun

Beating Sun

Tant que le soleil frappe 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Max is preparing an architecture and landscape competition for the city of Marseille. He is confident, his project is daring but pioneering. The oral is going well. The garden on this square is finally emerging and with it radical changes for the inhabitants as well as for Max whose career is stalling dangerously.
Country France
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 31 May 2023
World premiere 31 August 2022
Release date
8 February 2023 France
Production Envie de Tempête Productions, Centre national du cinéma et de l'image animée (CNC), Région Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur
Also known as
Tant que le soleil frappe, Beating Sun, Maintenant, Póki świeci słońce, 只要太阳还在舞动
Director
Philippe Petit
Cast
Swann Arlaud
Swann Arlaud
Sarah Adler
Sarah Adler
Grégoire Oestermann
Pascal Rénéric
Djibril Cissé
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more