Max is preparing an architecture and landscape competition for the city of Marseille. He is confident, his project is daring but pioneering. The oral is going well. The garden on this square is finally emerging and with it radical changes for the inhabitants as well as for Max whose career is stalling dangerously.
CountryFrance
Runtime1 hour 25 minutes
Production year2022
Online premiere31 May 2023
World premiere31 August 2022
Release date
8 February 2023
France
ProductionEnvie de Tempête Productions, Centre national du cinéma et de l'image animée (CNC), Région Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur
Also known as
Tant que le soleil frappe, Beating Sun, Maintenant, Póki świeci słońce, 只要太阳还在舞动