1 poster
The Architect
Arkitekten
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Comedy
Synopsis
When a project to build a thousand flats in Oslo is put out to tender, architect Julie has an idea: why not convert empty underground car parks into residential buildings? A pitch-black, keenly observed satire about an all-too-nea...
Expand
Country
Norway
Runtime
1 hour 15 minutes
Production year
2023
Production
Nordisk Film Production AS
Also known as
Arkitekten, The Architect, Architektka
Cast
Eili Harboe
Fredrik Stenberg Ditlev-Simonsen
Alexandra Gjerpen
Petronella Barker
Kim Falck
Arman Surizehi
Cast and Crew
Film rating
7.0
Rate
10
votes
7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
