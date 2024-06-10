Menu
Kinoafisha Films Look Back

Look Back

Rukku Bakku 18+
Synopsis

Popular, outgoing Fujino is celebrated by her classmates for her funny comics in the class newspaper. One day, her teacher asks her to share the space with Kyomoto, a truant recluse whose beautiful artwork sparks a competitive fervor in Fujino. What starts as jealousy transforms when Fujino realizes their shared passion for drawing.
Look Back - trailer in russian
Look Back  trailer in russian
Country Japan
Runtime 58 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 6 November 2024
World premiere 10 June 2024
Release date
31 October 2024 Russia Синемапарк
24 October 2024 Australia PG
26 September 2024 Brazil 12
6 October 2024 Canada
10 October 2024 Chile
26 September 2024 Colombia
3 October 2024 Dominican Republic
18 September 2024 France
1 October 2024 Germany 12
25 October 2024 Great Britain
29 August 2024 Hong Kong IIA
25 October 2024 India U
31 July 2024 Indonesia
25 October 2024 Ireland
28 June 2024 Japan G
12 September 2024 Malaysia
26 September 2024 Mexico
7 November 2024 Netherlands 6
28 August 2024 Philippines PG
24 October 2024 Puerto Rico NR
8 August 2024 Singapore PG
5 September 2024 South Korea ALL
1 October 2024 Spain 12
1 August 2024 Taiwan, Province of China
17 October 2024 Thailand G
6 October 2024 USA NR
20 September 2024 Viet Nam
Worldwide Gross $12,646,317
Production Amazon MGM Studios, Avex Pictures, Shueisha
Also known as
Rukku Bakku, Look Back, Look Back: Continúa Dibujando, Look Back -驀然回首-, Look Back: Liệu Ta Có Dám Nhìn Lại?, Оглянись, ルックバック, 蓦然回首, 驀然回首
Director
Kiyotaka Oshiyama
Kiyotaka Oshiyama
Cast
Yumi Kawai
Yumi Kawai
Mizuki Yoshida
Mizuki Yoshida
8.4
Rate 30 votes
7.8 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  85 In the Animation genre  18 In the Drama genre  34 In films of Japan  11
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Cartoon reviews
fuck go back 5 November 2024, 12:36
Эта работа — переосмымление автором реально произошедших событий, в которых погиб его друг. в 2019 году незнакомый проник в анимационную студию кьёто… Read more…
Абоба Абоба 25 October 2024, 14:20
Очень жду премьеры
Look Back - trailer in russian
Look Back Trailer in russian
