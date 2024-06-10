|31 October 2024
|Russia
|Синемапарк
|24 October 2024
|Australia
|PG
|26 September 2024
|Brazil
|12
|6 October 2024
|Canada
|10 October 2024
|Chile
|26 September 2024
|Colombia
|3 October 2024
|Dominican Republic
|18 September 2024
|France
|1 October 2024
|Germany
|12
|25 October 2024
|Great Britain
|29 August 2024
|Hong Kong
|IIA
|25 October 2024
|India
|U
|31 July 2024
|Indonesia
|25 October 2024
|Ireland
|28 June 2024
|Japan
|G
|12 September 2024
|Malaysia
|26 September 2024
|Mexico
|7 November 2024
|Netherlands
|6
|28 August 2024
|Philippines
|PG
|24 October 2024
|Puerto Rico
|NR
|8 August 2024
|Singapore
|PG
|5 September 2024
|South Korea
|ALL
|1 October 2024
|Spain
|12
|1 August 2024
|Taiwan, Province of China
|17 October 2024
|Thailand
|G
|6 October 2024
|USA
|NR
|20 September 2024
|Viet Nam